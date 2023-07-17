Police log

MONDAY

-6:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-1:03 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Stonyridge Veterinary on Stonyridge Avenue. It was discovered a catalytic converter had been stolen from at least one vehicle.

SUNDAY

-11:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-11:44 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Market Street and East Canal Street. Tyler J. Fontenot, 20, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-8:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Agave and Rye on North Market Street.

-7:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-3:06 p.m.: menacing. Patrick P. Rinehart, 38, of Tipp City, was charged with menacing, telecommunications harassment and violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-10:44 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Troy Christian Church on East state Route 55.

-12:28 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Gales Tailor Shop on Public Square SW.

SATURDAY

-11:57 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Cedar Street and West Main Street. Nathan P. Barker, 31, of West Milton, was charged with DUI.

-8:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of disturbance/fight at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-6:01 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-5:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:31 p.m.: theft. Megan Grove, 38, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-2:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of Gearhardt Lane.

-12:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-10:40 a.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Kyran J. Wells-Arnold, 24, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-8:46 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Summit Avenue.

-8:19 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Lake Street.

FRIDAY

-10:40 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1300 block of Covent Road. Jason M. Tucholski, 58, of Troy, was charged with assault.

-3:55 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Well Now Urgent Care on West Main Street.

-12:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-12:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Duke Court.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.