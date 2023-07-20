Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Westhaven Drive.

-9:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Lee Road.

-7:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 b lock of East Canal Street.

-4:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Heather Road.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

-4:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.

-2:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.

-2:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kohl’s on West Main Street.

-1:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.