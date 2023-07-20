Police log
WEDNESDAY
-11:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Westhaven Drive.
-9:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Lee Road.
-7:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 b lock of East Canal Street.
-4:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Heather Road.
-4:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.
-4:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.
-2:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.
-2:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kohl’s on West Main Street.
-1:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.