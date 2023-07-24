Police log

MONDAY

-6:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of East Water Street.

-1:02 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of West Main Street.

-12:42 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane. Brian A. Fergerson, 42, of Troy, was charged with assault and criminal damaging.

SUNDAY

-9:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Windridge Place.

-8:48 p.m.: driving under suspension. Jason L. Browning, 33, of West Milton, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-3:30 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of South Crawford Street. Ryan Walters, 34, of Centerville, was charged with menacing.

-1:16 p.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Taylor M. Hines, 28, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-9:46 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Cherry Street.

SATURDAY

-10:56 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street. A male subject was charged with felonious assault.

-8:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Hauenstein Court. A female subject was charged with disorderly conduct, assault on a peace officer and harassment by an inmate.

-6:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-3:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Dorset Road. Roger R. O’Neal Jr., 39, of Troy, was charged with menacing.

-2:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Crawford Street and Race Drive.

-9:30 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Subway on South Dorset Road.

-4:27 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2300 block of Worthington Drive.

-1:10 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

FRIDAY

-11:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at John R. Bose and Co. on South Cherry Street.

-10:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

-9:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of East Dakota Street.

-1:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-10:44 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Tire Discounters on South Stanfield Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.