Police log
TUESDAY
-10:17 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.
-9:51 p.m.: trespassing, Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Rosecrest Drive.
-6:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on West Market Street.
-5:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Skyline Chili on West Main Street
-4:17 p.m.:disorderly conduct.Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Main Street and North Dorset Road.
-1:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Vincnent Avenue.
-12:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Dellwood Avenue.
