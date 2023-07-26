Police log

TUESDAY

-10:17 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.

-9:51 p.m.: trespassing, Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Rosecrest Drive.

-6:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on West Market Street.

-5:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Skyline Chili on West Main Street

-4:17 p.m.:disorderly conduct.Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Main Street and North Dorset Road.

-1:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Vincnent Avenue.

-12:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Dellwood Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.