Police log
WEDNESDAY
-11:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.
-10:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.
-6:19 p.m.: driving under suspension. Thomas E. Fredericks, 60, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.
-5:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.
-4:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
-12:56 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of East Main Street.
-12:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.