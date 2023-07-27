Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.

-10:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

-6:19 p.m.: driving under suspension. Thomas E. Fredericks, 60, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-4:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-12:56 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of East Main Street.

-12:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

