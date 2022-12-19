Troy Police seek public help locating suspect

TROY —Troy Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female subject involved in an incident of theft that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Officers with the Troy Police Department later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential neighborhood, where she fled at a high rate of speed, according to Troy Police’s Facebook page. The pursuit was terminated by officers at that time for safety reasons. The vehicle is also suspected to have fled from other local agencies recently.

“This suspect poses a danger to the public due to the these high speeds and reckless driving,” said the Facebook posting on Sunday. “She has shown no care for other motorists when officers attempt to stop her.”

Anyone with information regarding the subject or the vehicle pictured should contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339- 7525- Patrolman Shane Marker at ext. 1431, or Sgt. Matt Mosier at ext.1405.