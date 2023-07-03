Troy Post 43 pitcher Jacob Lucas pitched a two-hit shutout in the Lancaster Classic Courtesy File Photo provided by Lee Woolery Zander Crouch had some big hits for the Troy Legends in the Lancaster Classic. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo

LANCASTER — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends are 13-10 on the season after going 2-3 in the Lancaster Classic.

After dropping the first two games in the tournament, Troy rebounded for wins on Friday and Saturday, before losing Sunday.

Troy Legends 8,

Post 142 Shockers 6

Troy rallied from a 6-0 deficit for a big win.

The comeback started in the fourth inning.

Michael Till singled and Zander Crouch doubled.

Sam Ludlow had a fielder’s choice for one run and Gabe White had a RBI single.

Troy got three runs in the sixth to close within 6-5.

After Till reached on an error and Crouch was hit by a pitch, White had a two-run triple.

Brayden Offenbacher, Casey Kelley and Connor Price were all hit by pitches to force in a run.

Troy then won it with three runs in the seventh.

Till had a single and Ludlow reached on an error.

Jacob Lucas had a two-run double and he scored when Brayden Offenbacher reached on an error.

Till was 3-for-4 with double in the game, White was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Lucas had a double and two RBIs.

Crouch had a double and Price had a triple.

Anderson Mohler, White and Crouch combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Troy Legends 3,

Pickerington Post 283 0

Lucas pitched a two-hit shutout for the Legends, striking out seven and walking two.

Troy got the only run they would need in the second when Lucas doubled and scored when Crouch reached on an error.

In the sixth, Jaxon Hill singled and scored when Brayden Offenbacher reached on an error and Lucas helped himself with a RBI single.

Lucas led the Legends at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Byron Cox Post 72 12,

Troy Legends 7

Troy couldn’t recover from an early 6-0 deficit in its final game in the tournament.

The Legends closed to within 6-2 in the third inning when Brayden Offenbacher had a two-run double.

Troy got four uns in the fourth to close within 7-6.

Lucas walked and Crouch had a double.

Gabe White had a RBI single and Ludlow had a two-run double.

Following a single by Kelly, Price had a RBI double.

After Byron Cox took an 11-6 lead Troy got one run back in the sixth inning.

Ludlow singled and Kelley double, but Troy could not score again.

Crouch was 2-for-4 with a double and Brayden Offenbacher had a double and two RBIs.

Ludlow was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kelley was 3-for-3 with two doubles and Price had a double.

Nick May, Wes Nidzgorski, Mohler and Ludlow combined on a 12-hitter, striking out four and walking six.