Troy Post 43 Legends have big week to improve to 15-10

Troy Post 43 Legends’ Micah Grieshop scores a run earlier this season.

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends 18U team had a big week last week and heads into a doubleheader Tuesday with momentum.

Troy, 15-10 on the season, won four of five games last week, including going 3-1 in the Tournament of Stars World Series.

Troy will host Pauer-Seibert 17U at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a game with Canes 17U Adams 17U at 7:30 p.m.

Troy 4,

Armaloy 0

Troy opened the week with a 4-0 win over Springfield Armaloy.

All the runs came in the fourth inning.

Michael Till had a two-run double to start things. Peyton Offenbacher — who was 2-for-2 — had a RBI single and Owen Heilman scored on a steal of home.

Logan Blevins, Vincent Crane and Carson Arnold combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Team Ohio 18U 7,

Troy Legends 3

Troy dropped the opening game of the tournament.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 with a double.

Dominic Moyer, Drew Westfall and Eli Keiser combined on a two-hitter, but walked eight and struck out seven.

Troy Legends 12

Next Level Blue 6

Anerson Mohiler was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the win.

Moyer had a double and two RBIs, Westfall had four RBIs and Hill had a double.

Hill, Arnold and Cane combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Troy Legends 9,

Ohio Torque 1

Hill stayed hot at the plate in the win, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Mohler was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Arnold had a double.

Moyer and Blevins combined on a one-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Troy Legends 6,

Shockers 18U 2

Troy used a five-run second inning to open a big lead and get the win.

Hill had an inside-the-park three-run homer in the second and Micah Grieship added a two-run single.

Justin Huwer pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.