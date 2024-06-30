Troy Post 43 Legends have big week to improve to 15-10

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends 18U team had a big week last week and heads into a doubleheader Tuesday with momentum.
Troy, 15-10 on the season, won four of five games last week, including going 3-1 in the Tournament of Stars World Series.
Troy will host Pauer-Seibert 17U at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a game with Canes 17U Adams 17U at 7:30 p.m.
Troy 4,
Armaloy 0
Troy opened the week with a 4-0 win over Springfield Armaloy.
All the runs came in the fourth inning.
Michael Till had a two-run double to start things. Peyton Offenbacher — who was 2-for-2 — had a RBI single and Owen Heilman scored on a steal of home.
Logan Blevins, Vincent Crane and Carson Arnold combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Team Ohio 18U 7,
Troy Legends 3
Troy dropped the opening game of the tournament.
Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 with a double.
Dominic Moyer, Drew Westfall and Eli Keiser combined on a two-hitter, but walked eight and struck out seven.
Troy Legends 12
Next Level Blue 6
Anerson Mohiler was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the win.
Moyer had a double and two RBIs, Westfall had four RBIs and Hill had a double.
Hill, Arnold and Cane combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.
Troy Legends 9,
Ohio Torque 1
Hill stayed hot at the plate in the win, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Mohler was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Arnold had a double.
Moyer and Blevins combined on a one-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
Troy Legends 6,
Shockers 18U 2
Troy used a five-run second inning to open a big lead and get the win.
Hill had an inside-the-park three-run homer in the second and Micah Grieship added a two-run single.
Justin Huwer pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.