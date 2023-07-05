Troy Post 43 first baseman Casey Kelley stretches to take throw from third baseman Sam Ludlow to complete a double play Tuesday against Springfield Armoloy. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Post 43 pitcher Anderson Mohler fires a strike Tuesday at Duke Park against Springfield Armoloy. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Zander Crouch makes contact against Springfield Armoloy Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Post 43 second baseman Chandler Grimes makes a catch in short right field Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 baseball team begins play in the Continental Amateur Baseball Association World Series Wednesday.

The Legends, 13-12, couldn’t convert on opportunities in a 7-0 loss to Springfield Armoloy Tuesday at Duke Park.

It started in the opening inning when Jaxon Hill singled and Jacob Lucas reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second.

In the second, Owen Harlamert had a single.

In the fourth, Hill reached on an error and Lucas singled.

Troy loaded the bases in the fifth inning, when Harlamert singled and Peyton and Brayden Offenbacher walked.

But, a double play ended the threat.

Hill had a single in the seventh and Casey Kelley walked and Lucas singled in the seventh.

Hill, Lucas and Harlamert were all 2-for-3.

Armoloy led just 2-0 before scoring four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

Gage White, Anderson Mohler, Connor Price and Dylan Arnold combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking five.