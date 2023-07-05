TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 baseball team begins play in the Continental Amateur Baseball Association World Series Wednesday.
The Legends, 13-12, couldn’t convert on opportunities in a 7-0 loss to Springfield Armoloy Tuesday at Duke Park.
It started in the opening inning when Jaxon Hill singled and Jacob Lucas reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second.
In the second, Owen Harlamert had a single.
In the fourth, Hill reached on an error and Lucas singled.
Troy loaded the bases in the fifth inning, when Harlamert singled and Peyton and Brayden Offenbacher walked.
But, a double play ended the threat.
Hill had a single in the seventh and Casey Kelley walked and Lucas singled in the seventh.
Hill, Lucas and Harlamert were all 2-for-3.
Armoloy led just 2-0 before scoring four runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.
Gage White, Anderson Mohler, Connor Price and Dylan Arnold combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking five.