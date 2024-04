TROY — Water Street will be closed to traffic between Cherry and Oxford Streets on Wednesday, May 1, to accommodate the Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event will be held at noon on May 1, at the Miami County Safety Building/Courthouse Plaza. That portion of Water Street will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. North Short Street will also be closed from noon to the end of the ceremony.