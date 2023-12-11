Troy Rotary, LE agencies look to save lives during holiday season

Representatives from the Troy Rotary Club, along with their partners from both law enforcement and civilian businesses gathered at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Training Center on Monday, Dec. 11, to announce the kickoff of the 2023 Designated Drivers campaign. The efforts to make drivers aware of the hazards of drinking and driving have been spearheaded by the Troy and West Milton Rotary Clubs since 1999.

TROY — Since 1999 the Troy Ohio Rotary Club has conducted a year-end, December, holiday season “Designated Driver Awareness Program” to help prevent drunken driving.

This year’s official kickoff was held on Monday morning, on Dec 11, at the Miami County Sheriff’s Training Center at 2050 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Media and participating local businesses were welcomed to participate.

“We have executed this public relations effort in conjunction with the Miami County Sheriff’s (Office), the Troy Ohio City Police Department plus other local police departments, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well as other area Rotary International Clubs, Community Rides, the Miami Valley Today, and local Troy, Ohio area businesses,” said a press release from the Troy Ohio Rotary Club.

The “Do Not Drink and Drive” message is communicated to the public through five methods:

1) A joint press event with local law enforcement is held in mid-December prior Christmas and New Years for TV, radio, and print media coverage;

2) Print and internet advertisements are published;

3) Designated Driver clip-on buttons are made available at local businesses for patrons, who may at the time or in the future be accompanying and driving others in their party while at establishments that serve alcohol, to wear so they are not offered alcoholic drinks

4) Large posters are made available and placed on the doors of local businesses;

5) Small stand-up posters are made available and placed on the counters and tables at local businesses.

Community Rides will also be helping to get individuals, who drove alone to establishments or parties within Troy city limits and inadvertently became impaired, back to their homes. This service will be available December 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 30, and 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Community Rides can be contacted at 937-396-9917.

“Troy Ohio Rotary Club and local law enforcement want to thank our local businesses, including but not limited to local Troy, Ohio restaurants, drive-throughs, liquor stores, breweries/distilleries, gas stations, supermarkets, and banks, for their continued support to help keep Miami County roadways impaired driver and most importantly fatality free!” said the release.