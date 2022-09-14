Troy Senior Citizens Center finally celebrates 60th anniversary

TROY — The Troy Senior Citizens Center celebrated its 60th anniversary with a ribbon cutting and party Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13.

The center originally opened June 7, 1962. Celebrations of the anniversary were postponed from June due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health and safety of the center’s members.

The Troy Senior Citizens Center’s mission is to “provide fellowship, information, referrals, social and leisure activities for all citizens age 55 and older in the Troy area and surrounding communities. And to assist senior members of our community by helping them remain productive by enhancing their quality of life.”

The Troy Foundation Gift Program provided a grant that was used for a photo area at the anniversary party, the center also had Rolling Oasis food truck present, cake and live music by Jerry and Von.

“I wanted to just congratulate you. This is, I think, long overdue for the updates and bringing this in front of the community again … We’re so excited about everything that’s happening here and wish you the best as you move forward,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda.

Since becoming a part of the community in 1962, the Troy Senior Citizens Center has worked hard to help citizens over 55 maintain their quality of life. In the previous year, Ashley Herrington has stepped into her position as director and has been trying to increase the number of activities that help members get out of the center and involved in the community.

“I feel like it is less of a senior center and more of a ‘party place’ for people 55 and over to come be involved and socialize,” said Troy Senior Citizens Center Director Ashley Herrington.

So far, the center has increased their trips; they have gone on casino and museum trips in the area and even took a trip to a Dayton Dragons game. The center also hosts Lunch and Learn, an ongoing event where the center brings in different speakers during lunch to educate members on different topics. During September, the center has two Lunch and Learn events scheduled, Sept. 16 and 21 from noon to 1 p.m.

Other than trips and Lunch and Learn events, the center offers game nights, movie nights, line dancing, book clubs, chair volleyball, trivia nights, cardio drumming and more for center members to enjoy.

“We feel truly blessed to be a part of the Troy community and for the support from the community and we want to give back as much as possible,” said Herrington.