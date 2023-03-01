Troy student named to MTSU Dean’s List

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Local scholar Francisco Quintero, of Troy, is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Quintero is currently majoring in Construction Management at the Murfreesboro university.

The complete dean’s list for the semester, which includes the names of the honored students alphabetized by surnames and home counties, also is available as a searchable PDF at MTSUNews.com, the university’s news site, https://mtsunews.com/deans-list-fall-2022.

