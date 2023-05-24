Troy student named to University of Evansville Dean’s List

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Emily Burleson, of Troy, has been named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

More than 640 students at UE were named to the Dean’s List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

The University of Evansville is a private, comprehensive university located in the southwestern region of Indiana. Established in 1854, UE is recognized across the globe for its rich tradition of innovative, academic excellence and vibrant campus community of changemakers.

Home of the Purple Aces, UE offers over 75 majors, 17 Division I sports and a unique study abroad experience at Harlaxton College, a Victorian manor located in the countryside of the United Kingdom. For more information, visit evansville.edu.