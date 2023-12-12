Troy swimmers and divers open season

MASON — The Troy girls swimming team finished fourth at the Mason Invitational and the boys were 13th.
Tip eight finishers included:
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay
4.Troy (Kiley Kitta, Julia Kirner, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman), 2:09.45.
100 Individual Medley
8.Adelyn Chesko, 1:17.21.
50 Freestyle
5.Lily Zimmerman, 27.17.
100 Butterfly
6.Claire Martin, 1:08.0.
100 Freestyle
4.Lily Zimmerman, 1:01.09.
200 Freestyle Relay
7.Troy (Kiley Kitta, Adelyn Chesko, Julia Kirner, Chloe William), 1:58.71.
100 Backstroke
8.Chloe Williams, 1:12.05.
100 Breaststroke
7.Julia Kirner, 1:24.16.
500 Freestyle
6.Julia Good, 6:12.80
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay
5.Troy (Julia Good, Evelyn Turnbull, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman), 4:25.72.
BOYS
50 Freestyle
8.Cooper Dues, 24.56.
100 Freestyle
8.Cooper Dues, 57.08.
100 Breaststroke
8.Owen Wheeler, 1:14.24.
Troy swept a dual meet with Northmont.
The boys won 90-71 and the girls won 126-40.5
DIVING
Sophomore Simon Scribner place second at the Centerville (IN) diving invitational with a score of 314.7 for 11 dives.
At the West Clermont Invitational — due to one bad dive — she battled back to finish sixth with 272.30 for 11 dives.