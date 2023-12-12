Troy swimmers and divers open season

MASON — The Troy girls swimming team finished fourth at the Mason Invitational and the boys were 13th.

Tip eight finishers included:

GIRLS

200 Medley Relay

4.Troy (Kiley Kitta, Julia Kirner, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman), 2:09.45.

100 Individual Medley

8.Adelyn Chesko, 1:17.21.

50 Freestyle

5.Lily Zimmerman, 27.17.

100 Butterfly

6.Claire Martin, 1:08.0.

100 Freestyle

4.Lily Zimmerman, 1:01.09.

200 Freestyle Relay

7.Troy (Kiley Kitta, Adelyn Chesko, Julia Kirner, Chloe William), 1:58.71.

100 Backstroke

8.Chloe Williams, 1:12.05.

100 Breaststroke

7.Julia Kirner, 1:24.16.

500 Freestyle

6.Julia Good, 6:12.80

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay

5.Troy (Julia Good, Evelyn Turnbull, Claire Martin, Lily Zimmerman), 4:25.72.

BOYS

50 Freestyle

8.Cooper Dues, 24.56.

100 Freestyle

8.Cooper Dues, 57.08.

100 Breaststroke

8.Owen Wheeler, 1:14.24.

Troy swept a dual meet with Northmont.

The boys won 90-71 and the girls won 126-40.5

DIVING

Sophomore Simon Scribner place second at the Centerville (IN) diving invitational with a score of 314.7 for 11 dives.

At the West Clermont Invitational — due to one bad dive — she battled back to finish sixth with 272.30 for 11 dives.