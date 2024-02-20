Troy to launch online billing portal on Feb. 22

TROY — The city of Troy’s Utility Billing and Collection Department is transitioning to a new payment portal for customers who opt to pay their bills online. The new portal continues the city’s high level of security for online payment and provides an improved user experience according to a city news release.

New features include:

• Easy enrollment in autopay, e-billing, and text-to-pay options

• The ability to view historical bill and payment data

• Multilingual capabilities

• Access to view multiple addresses for customers with multiple properties

In addition to easier online bill pay, the new payment processor will allow for credit card processing both online and at city hall. Customers will still have the option to pay in person with a check or cash, automatic deduction, or through mail by check.

Customers will see the new payment portal beginning on Feb. 22 at www.troyohio.gov/utilities and must set up an account before logging in. For questions, please call 937- 335-4151.