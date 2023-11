TROY — The Miami County Gem and Mineral Club will hold a small holiday sale and raffle on Thursday, Nov. 9,

The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Troy View Church at 1770 N. County Road 25A.

There will be rocks, fossils, crystals, and jewelry for sale. The event is free to attend, with proceeds from the raffle going to the church food pantry.