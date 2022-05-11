Tuesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team maintained a share of the MVL lead with an 8-1 win over Fairborn Tuesday at the Market Street Diamond.

Troy is 18-3 overall and 14-2 in the MVL.

The Trojans were trailing 1-0 when they scored six runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth inning to put the game away.

In the fourth, Brian Allen walked, Caleb Akins singled and Nick Kawecki walked to load the bases.

When Ryder Kirtley reached on an error in the outfield, two runs scored.

Hayden Frey followed with a two-run single, Eli Smith had a two-run double and Eli Donnan had a RBI double.

In the fifth, Akins reached on an error and Kawecki singled.

Kirtley had a fielder’s choice, Akins scored on a wild pitch and Kawecki scored on Smith’s fielder’s choice.

Frey was 2-for-4 and Smith had three RBIs.

Evan Kaiser, Jacob Lucas and Connor Hutchinson combined on a four-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

Vandalia 5,

Piqua 3

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler baseball team got a split of the season series with Piqua.

Butler is 18-4 overall and 13-2 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 14-7 overall and 10-6 in the MVL.

Zane Pratt was 2-for-3 for the Indians.

Pratt, Hunter Steinke and Mason Davis combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Stebbins 2,

Tipp 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a home game in MVL action.

Tipp had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Preston Zumwalt singled, moved to second on Matt Salmon’s sacrifice bunt and took third on Tyler Minnich’s single.

He scored on DJ Martin’s sacrifice fly, but Stebbins would score two runs late.

Zumwalt was 2-for-3 with a double, Tyler Minnich was 2-for-2 and Josh Dietz had a double.

Eli Voisard, Jaxon Hill and Dietz combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Troy Christian 6,

Bethel 4

BRANDT — Troy Christian improved to 12-0 in TRC play Tuesday, scoring two runs in the seventh to break a 4-4 tie.

Ben Major singled and Lucas Day followed with a home run for the winning runs.

Day was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Judah Simmons was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Camden Koukol and Matthew Major had doubles.

Day and Simmons combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Gabe Veldman was 2-for-2 for Bethel and Luke Gray had a double.

Elijah Schroeder, Veldman and Christian Barker combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.

TV South 4,

Covington 3

DAYTON — The Covington baseball team lost 4-3 to Twin Valley South in nine innings at Day Air Ball Park Tuesday night.

Covington had tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh.

Tanner Palsgrove was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Connor Humphrey’s single.

But, TVS scored a run in the ninth to win it.

Tyler Jay had a double and Jensen Wagoner had two RBIs.

Kody Nelson and Jay combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

N. Trail 10,

Lehman 2

NEW PARIS — The Lehman Catholic baseball team struggled on the road.

Seth Kennedy and Nathan Sollmann were both 2-for-3.

JD Barhorst and Hayden Sever both had a double.

Seth Knapke, David Brunner and Barhorst combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Newton 4,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — In the completion of a suspended game, Newton got a WOAC win.

Lane Bayer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Newton.

Carson Knupp, Colin Tackett and Bayer combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Tucker Miller was 4-for-4 with a double for Bradford.

Keaton Mead pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

SOFTBALL

Lehman 12,

Tri-Village 2

NEW MADISON — The Lehman Catholic softball team advanced in D-IV sectional action.

The Cavaliers will play at top seed Russia at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Vandalia 2,

Tipp 1

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team lost 2-1 to Vandalia-Butler in eight innings Tuesday.

Emily Aselage had a double for Tipp.

Ella Henn pitched a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Bradford 8,

Newton 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team remained unbeaten in WOAC play.

Nylani Beireis was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs and Austy Miller had a home run and two RBIs.

Remi Harleman was 3-for-4, Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-3 and Alani Canan doubled.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Layla VanCulin was 2-for-3 for Newton.

Laci Miller struck out two and walked four on the mound.