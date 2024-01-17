Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Jackson Smith goes up against Troy’s Evan Kaiser for a shot as Troy’s Kellen Miller and Tippecanoe’s Maddox Sivon battle for postition Tuesday night at Pat Wampler Gymnasium. Troy’s Aiden Luis shoots over Tippecanoe’s Preston Zumwalt Tuesday night. Tippecanoe’s C.J. Bailey (0) and Troy’s Kellen Miller go up for the jump ball. Troy’s Liam Evilsizor catches a pass against Tippecanoe Tuesday night. Tippecanoe’s Jackson Davis drive against Troy’s Brady O’Leary Tuesday night.

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team used a fast start to get a 66-47 win over Troy Tuesday night at Pat Wampler Gymnasium.

The Red Devils improved to 10-2 overall and 10-1 in the MVL, remaining one game in front of Stebbins.

Troy dropped to 4-9 overall and 4-7 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe jumped out to a 17-1 lead in the first six minutes of the game.

C.J. Bailey hit a 3-pointer on Tipp’s first possession and Preston Zumwalt added a basket to make it 5-0.

After a free throw by Troy’s Evan Kaiser, Tipp would run off the next 12 points.

Maddox Sivon, Zumwalt and Jackson Smith would all score baskets to make it 11-1.

Zumwalt and Sivon scored against and Bailey added a basket to cap the run and make it 17-1.

Kellen Miller stopped the run and Hudson Furlong added a 3-pointer to make it 17-6, before Zumwalt scored the final two points of the quarter to make it 19-6.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Zumwalt and Bailey gave Tipp a 31-15 lead late in the second quarter before Troy battle back.

Miller had nine points — including two 3-pointers — in the quarter and Furlong hit a 3-pointer to get Troy within 36-24 at the break.

Tipp would open the lead back up to 56-37, with Sivon hitting a 3-pointer to end the quarter and Tipp maintained the margin from there.

Bailey led a balanced attack with 20 points.

Zumwalt scored 14, Sivon netted 13 and Smith added 11 points.

Miller led Troy with 18 points.

Furlong scored eight points and Brady O’Leary and Evan Kaiser had seven points each.

Stebbins 47,

Piqua 38

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a home game at Garbry Gymnasium Tuesday night.

Piqua dropped to 3-11 overall and 2-9 in the MVL, while Stebbins improved to 10-3 overall and 9-2 in the MVL.

Piqua led 13-6 after one quarter, but Stebbins pulled even at 18-18 at halftime.

Piqua led 31-29 going to the fourth quarter, but Stebbins outpointed them 18-7 in the final eight minutes to get the win.

Tate Kuhlman led Piqua with 12 points and Mickey Anderson added 11 points.