Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Sidney Tuesday in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 10,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got an easy road win Tuesday night.

Carson King and Landon Luginbuhl had two goals each.

James Miller and Grant Vonderheide had one goal and one assist each.

Levi Baileys, Jaxon Hill and Colin Turner had one goal each.

Landon Haas dished out three assists and Evan McIntyre, Dominic Mendiola and Dominic Neilson had one assist each.

Michael Jergens recorded the shutout in goal.

Piqua 4,

Stebbins 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team got a win at Wertz Stadium in MVL action.

Nathan Buecker had three goals and one assist.

Collin Snyder had one goal and Quintin Bachman and Ty Pettus had one assist each.

Josh Heath had 16 saves in goal.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team cruised to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 win at home in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 3,

W. Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team rolled to a 15-8, 15-9, 15-12 win in MVL action.

“A very good response despite coming back from a short recovery after a long battle with Beavercreek the night before,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Also, the team was able to celebrate Hannah Wildermuth’s milestone of reaching 1,000 assists in her career.”

Wildermuth 22 assists on a memorable night.

Olivia Gustavson had eight kills and Alex Voisard had six kills.

Savannah Clawson had six aces and seven digs and Ellie McCormick had four aces and eight assists.

Grace Kinsman served three aces and Alex Mader had eight digs.

Covington 3,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — It was a milestone night for Covington sophomore Taylor Kirker as well Tuesday night.

Kirker picked up her 1,000th assist in the Buccs 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 win in TRC action.

Kirker had 25 assists, four aces and five digs and Nigella Reck had six aces, 15 kills and five digs.

Hailey Naff had six kills, Carlie Besecker had six kills and six digs and Kearsten Wiggins had for aces and 10 digs.

Reaghan Lemp and Lauren York had five digs each.

Troy Christian 3,

Milton-Union 1

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team got a 27-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 win in TRC action at the Eagles Nest.

Newton 3,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team tied a school record for wins and improved to 16-0 with a 25-7, 25-3, 25-7 win in WOAC action.

Olivia Rapp had nine aces and six kills, Bella Hall had five aces and six kills and Emma Hemphill and Ella Rapp both had three aces and six kills.

Sienna Montgomery led the hitters with nine kills.

Miss. Valley 3,

Bradford 0

UNION CITY —The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-5, 25-9, 25-7 on the road Tuesday in WOAC action.