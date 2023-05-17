Tuesday Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a 14-0 win over Tri-County North in five innings a D-IV district semifinal Tuesday at Covington High School.

The Buccs, 26-4, play Williamsburg at 5 p.m. Friday at Kings High School in a district title game.

Meg Rogers pitched a one-hitter, striking out six.

Karyanne turner was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Maggie Anderson had two RBIs and scored three runs and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 and Covington took advantage of 12 walks.

Russia 13,

Newton 1

RUSSIA — The Newton softball team lost in a D-IV district semifinal Tuesday.

D-II

Ben Logan 8,

Tippecanoe 5

BELLEFONTAINE — The Tippecanoe softball team lost to second seed Ben Logan in D-II sectional action Tuesday.