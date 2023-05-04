Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Piqua baseball team stayed one game behind Troy in the MVL standings with an 11-0 win over Fairborn Wednesday.

The Indians are now 14-6 overall and 11-2 in the MVL and host Troy Friday in the first of two meetings with the Trojans.

Miami East 11,

Covington 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team broke open a close game with eight runs in the sixth inning to get a TRC win Wednesday.

For Covington, Tyler Jay, Ashton Skaggs and Michael Hagan combined on a 13-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Milton-Union 11,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a home win Wednesday in TRC action.

Bradford 9,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win in WOAC action Wednesday.

Landon Wills was 3-for-3 for the Railroaders.

Owen Canan was 2-for-3 and Landon Monnin had three RBIs.

Wills, Dalten Skinner and Monnin combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

TUESDAY

Vandalia-Butler 6,

Tippecanoe 3

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team lost a nine inning game at home Tuesday in MVL action.

Tipp had trailed 3-0 going to the home seventh before scoring three runs to force extra innings.

But, Butler scored three runs in the ninth to win it.

Josh Dietz, Brady Liskey and Preston Zumwalt all had RBIs in the seventh inning to tie it.

Max Dunaway, Cayden McKinney and Eli Voisard combined on a six-hitter, with 10 strikeouts and eight walks.

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY

Vandalia-Butler 15,

Tippecanoe 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team lost a MVL game at home Tuesday.

TENNIS

Lehman Catholic 3,

Carroll 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team picked up a win Wednesday.

“It was a nice win for our team on senior night,” Lehman Catholic tennis coach Tim Ungericht said. “Logan Linson came from 5-2 down in the second set to clinch the team win for us.”

In singles, Joe Pannapara lost 6-0, 7-5; Javier Salvador won 6-0, 6-0 and Linson won 5-7, 7-6, 10-6.

In doubles, Tommy Lins and Luke Courtad lost 6-1, 6-0 and Thomas White and Alvaro Bullon won 7-5, 6-1.