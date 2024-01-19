Two in custody after narcotics bust

Edwards Items confiscated, including drugs, a 9mm pistol and approximately $10,000 in U.S currency, during a narcotics bust by MCSO, PPD and TPD. Submitted photo | Miami County Sheriiff’s Office Halloway

TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy and Piqua Police Departments executed three narcotics search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 18, resulting in the arrest of two people, and the confiscation of drugs, cash, a gun and more.

Taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail as a result of the search warrants were:

• Rico L. Edwards, 40, of Piqua, who was charged with felony 1, trafficking in cocaine, felony 2, trafficking in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and felony 3, possessing a weapon while under disability.

• Danielle Holloway, 31, of Sidney, who was charged with felony 5 possession of narcotics and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, the search warrants were the culmination of a several months-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine in Miami County. The search warrants were executed in the 1000 block of Skylark Drive, Troy, 300 block of South Street, Piqua, and the 400 block of Garbry Drive, Piqua.

Items seized included approximately a half kilo of cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, 9mm pistol, digital scales, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $10,000 in U.S. currency.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.