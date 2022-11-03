Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road. Sheriff’s office reports say the crash happened when a westbound vehicle on Fenner Road pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle on state Route 721.

One of the vehicles overturned, trapping the driver.

Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Rescue Squad and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded.

One of the victims in the overturned vehicle was quickly extricated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center while the driver of the same vehicle was trapped for more than 30 minutes while firefighters worked to free him. He, too, was taken to UVMC for treatment. Neither victim’s injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies cited the driver of the westbound vehicle with failure to yield.

Deputies said a dense morning fog may have been a contributing factor in the crash.