Two men sentenced for aggravated assault

TROY – Two men were sentenced for aggravated assault in the Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy M. Wall.

Elisha Byrd, 21, of Troy, was sanctioned to 120 days in the local jail with two days of jail credit along with up to five years of community control.

Byrd will also be required to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $185,624.21.

Mario Young, 21, of Troy, was sanctioned to 180 days in the local jail with 10 days of jail credit along with up to five years of community control.

Young will also be required to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $185,624.24.

Byrd and Young will each be required to pay court costs and probation fees as well.

According to the police report, an adult male was assaulted by three other individuals near the Carl’s Cruise In on West Main Street in Troy.

In the police report, officers observed the three individuals, including Young and Byrd, argue with the victim and then back him into a corner.

The individuals then followed the victim out of the business and proceeded to repeatedly strike him.

According to Wall, there was a video of the incident which officers viewed. The third individual is a minor.

Wall discussed the extent of the victim’s injury which included requiring surgery and a “bone sticking out” from the injury.

She stated, “You’re responsible for your consequences.”