Two men sentenced in Common Pleas Court

TROY — Judge Jeannine N. Pratt, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, handed down sentences for two men for various charges, including pandering obscenity involving a minor and an attempted violation of a protection order.

Thomas Henry Allore, 30, of Tipp City, was charged with 12 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies.

Pratt sentenced Allore to a minimum of three years of jail time with a maximum of four and a half years. Pratt informed Allore he could potentially be considered for early release to community control through a judicial release which would involve a hearing with the judge.

Following his release, Allore will be required to register as a tier II sex offender for 25 years.

According to Pratt, this is his “only criminal offense,” but a previous incident of a similar nature had occurred with no criminal charges sought.

“You are breeding a market for child exploitation,” said Pratt. She also discussed that Allore was found with over 1,000 images of children ranging from ages 3 to 11 in various sexual situations.

Allore’s counsel presented information from a doctor who had done an evaluation on Allore’s mental health, stating that “he suffers from a disease.” The state attorney later responded to the statement saying, “I find it offensive to compare the defendant’s actions to a disease like cancer.”

Allore provided a statement as well. In that statement, Allore apologized for his actions and he apologized to all of the victims that he was re-victimizing by looking at those images.

“I will do whatever I can to be a law-abiding citizen,” said Allore. “I’m glad I was caught.”

He asked Pratt to allow him to get treatment for his disease.

Kenneth Anthony Juniel, 38, of Springfield, was sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence with a possibility of post release control for an attempted violating protection order charge.

The charge was reduced from an abduction charge following an entry of a guilty plea on Oct. 31, 2022.

According to initial police records, Juniel allegedly held a female victim against her will at a residence in Troy. Pratt discussed how the victim in this case, where Juniel attempted to physically harm her, was previously a victim of Juniel.

Pratt also discussed Juniel’s previous criminal history, which included a juvenile history and ranges from charges of burglary to assault, to multiple charges of violating a court order, to domestic violence.

He has had “four prior prison sentences,” said Pratt.

Juniel provided a statement saying he was “remorseful” and apologized to the victim for “making her uncomfortable.”