Two men sentenced on drug charges

TROY — Two men were sentenced this week on drugs charges in the Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy M. Wall.

Leneil Alexander, 65, of Dayton, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree felony trafficking in drugs with a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years along with a total fine of $20,000. This does not include court costs and restitution for drug tests. The sentencing occurred on Friday, Oct. 21.

Alexander filed a guilty plea on May 21, 2021 followed by two motions to withdraw the plea, one of which was determined at the sentencing hearing.

Wall denied the motion to withdraw the plea based on the court’s knowledge of Alexander’s medical history and age no impacting his ability to understand the court proceedings.

Following Alexander’s release from prison, he will be required to have post-release control for two to five years where he will be required to follow various sanctions and rules.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Jacob Seibert, 27, of Cincinnati, was sentenced on two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance and aggravated possession of drugs with three years of community control.

Seibert will be required to follow the conditions of supervision which includes following all laws and ordinances, complete treatment for substance abuse, and take random drug screens.