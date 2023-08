Tyler Harsher, 9, a member of Society’s Blazing Broncos 4-h club, and the son of Abby Adkins and Matthew Harsher. Tyler received 1st the Easy Gaited Western Horsemanship 13 and under, Grand Champion Easy Gaited Western Horsemanship, 1st in Easy Gaited Western Pleasure 13 and under, and Reserve Grand Champion Easy Gaited Western Pleasure with his horse Annie.

Submitted photo