DAYTON – Miami Valley Hospital placed ninth among all Ohio hospitals in the latest annual rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report.

According to a press release from Miami Valley, the hospital, which is part of Premier Health, again had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton region.

The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The hospital was ranked “high-performing” in 10 areas of care: heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; diabetes; prostate cancer surgery; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy); and stroke.

“Premier Health is committed to quality patient care and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This acknowledgement from U.S. News and World Report demonstrates that our team of physicians, providers, nurses, clinical and support professionals excel in providing patient care at our hospitals each and every day. They inspire us all.”

In addition, Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center received a “high-performing” designation for heart attack and stroke, while Upper Valley Medical Center received a “high-performing” designation for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy).

To see the full list of rankings, go to www.usnews.com

About Miami Valley Hospital:

Miami Valley Hospital is a full-service, acute care hospital in Dayton, Ohio. As the largest health care provider in the region with 970 licensed beds, Miami Valley operates the area’s most experienced Level I Trauma Center with air medical services, high-risk obstetrics, perinatal center and Level III NICU, all in the same facility. Miami Valley Hospital is also designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, which recognizes maternity centers for their expertise and cost-efficiency in delivering specialty maternity care. The hospital holds Magnet Status for nursing excellence and has been recognized by National Research Corporation as a Consumer Choice Award winner in the Dayton market for more than 20 consecutive years. Miami Valley Hospital and its additional sites at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville are part of Premier Health, which also encompasses Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County. For more information, visit www.mvh.org.