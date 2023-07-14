TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has numerous upcoming events that are open to the public.

On Sunday, July 16, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday, July 17, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread. The cost is $6 and serving will begin at 6 p.m. until the food is gone. Be sure to come out to enjoy this great meal.

Thursday, July 20, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature hamburger or cheese burger sandwiches and french fries. The cost is $6 and serving will start at 6 p.m. and go until the food is gone. Please come out and enjoy this meal.

Also on July 20, the legion is hosting euchre at 7 p.m., cost to participate is $5. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

Sunday, July 23, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will again feature the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.