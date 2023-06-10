Upper Valley CC prepares for new school year

PIQUA — As the 2022-23 school year came to a conclusion, the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education was preparing for the 2023-24 school year.

The board:

• Approved the West Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership Grant for the Adult Division “Good Jobs Challenge” in the amount up to $60,000. Funds will be used for programming reimbursement (fund 012-0000).

• Approved Career Tech Alternate License Tuition reimbursements for Joe Baden, Jackie Doseck, Zach Friend, Drew Ihle and Emily Palmer.

• Approved a new contract with Julian & Grube for Preparation of GAAP statements for fiscal year 23 through fiscal yea 25.

• Approved the 60-month lease with Perry Pro/Great America for marketing equipment, effective June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2028.

• Approved donations of 4,500 pounds of various materials and a skid of carbide tooling donated by Hartzell Propeller, to be used by the Manufacturing and Machining/SkillsUSA programs; two Midmark 498 Procedure Centers, a Burdick E350 EKG Machine, a Burdick DC-190 Defibrillator, a Midmark 4004 Exam Table, and miscellaneous medical equipment and supplies donated by Koester Pavilion to be used by Medical Careers Academy programs; 10 – $5 ride tokens donated by Shelby County Public Transit to be used for student transportation when necessary; 10 – $4 ride tokens donated by Miami County Transit Service to be used for student transportation when necessary.

• Approved donations made for the perfect attendance drawing: $500 check donated by Piqua Carstar; $200 check donated by Jackson Tube Service Inc.; two $100 Meijer gift cards donated by Meijer, Troy; $50 Speedway gift card donated by Area Energy & Electric Inc.; $100 check donated by Miami Valley Steel; $150 check donated by Park National Bank; $100 check donated by Troy Fish & Game, VFW of Ohio Charities; and $200 gas card donated by Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru.

• Approved Matt Meyer (director of student services) and Roger Voisard (instructional supervisor) to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 20-23, 2023. The cost to the District for expenses will not exceed $2,000 per staff member.

• Approved UVCC on-campus staff Konner Keller (Robotics and Automation), Jeff Bertke (Electrical Trades), Phyllis Stoll (Cosmetology), and Ralph Ash (Digital Design and Print) along with seven students to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 18-24, 2023. The combined expense costs to the District will not exceed $1,900 per student and the combined expense costs to the District for staff will not exceed $2,900 per staff member.

• Approved out-of-state travel/professional leave within a 400 mile radius of Upper Valley Career Center on an as needed basis during FY24 for UVCC staff attending professional development opportunities and/or picking up purchases and donations in order to avoid freight charges.

• Approved the Adult LPN-RN Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Wilson Memorial Hospital.

• Appoved a resolution of STRS contributions for the superintendent effective Aug. 1, 2023. UVCC willpick up the total amount of employee contributions required by the Revised Code, to be contributed by the superintendent to STRS Ohio. Upper Valley Career Center is permitted to pick up employee contributions according to the Revised Code and Internal Revenue Code. These picked-up contributions, although designated as employee contributions, are being paid by the Upper Valley Career Center in lieu of employee contributions and shall be paid by the board as a fringe benefit in addition to the contract salary otherwise payable to the employee. These contributions shall be treated as additional compensation and included in salary for retirement purposes. The superintendent may not opt out of the picked-up contributions or elect to receive the contributed amounts directly instead of having them picked up by Upper Valley Career Center and paid to STRS Ohio.

• Approved a resolution of STRS contributions for Adult Division administrators. Effective July 1, 2023, Adult Division supervisor(s) placed on an administrative contract will remain under the salary reduction model for STRS contributions.

• Approved certified employment for the 2023-24 school year of Michael Cantrell, Career Tech Instructor – Computer Information Systems – Newton Satellite.

• Approved classified employment of Rachel Schmitt, District Career Placement Specialist.

• Approved certificated contracts for the 2023-2024 school year: Nathan Arling, Joel Baden, Jackie Doseck, Samuel Green, Amanda Koenig, Lydda Mansfield, Margaret Odle, Emily Palmer, Travis Pulfer, Kristen Rappold, Matthew Shirey, Phyllis Stoll and Meagan Walters.

• Approved certificated contracts for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years: Zachary Friend, Beverly Holthaus, Joseph Karafit, Julie Meyer Melissa Presser, Ryan Tremblay, Kyle VanDyke and Donald Wawsczyk.

• Approved certificated contracts for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 school years: Ralph Ash, Erika Butler Natalee Heath, Amanda Helmstetter, Jessica Helsinger, Kreg McCullough, Matthew Pleiman, Nicole Pleiman, Michaella Quinter, Gwen Rose, Marie Shaneyfeld, Brent Snell, Steve Stamper Anne Vonderheide, Lindsey Whetstone, Janelle Winn and Alan Wuebker.

• Approved certificated continuing contract beginning the 2023-24 school year: Jeremy Kettering.

• Approved certificated substitutes.

• Approved classified two year limited contracts: Teresa Conn, David Copeland, Noah Roswell, Jeannette Schmelzer, Kellie Shoffner, Kristi Stewart.

•Approved classified continuing contracts: Zane Baurmann, Matthew Stager.

• Approvedclassified two-year limited contracts for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years: Emma Baumann, Patti Boshears, Shelley Cohee, Cynthia Geyer, Shelli Gooding, Elizabeth Long, Amber Pfister, Barbaa Roddy, Karen Weinschenk.

• Approved classified continuing contracts beginning the 2023-24 school year: Matthew Shirey.

• Approved Adult Education supervisor employment: Amanda Davidson, Wendell Meyers, Sarah Quick, Chad Tennant.

• Approved Adult Education employment: Terry McMenamin, Tracy Beaver, Jenna Larger, Ashley Neal, Cindy Pogue and Brent Reikowski.

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment: Taylor Adami, Jerry Anderson Jr., Joel Bader, Kevin Barhorst, Julianna Bayham, Russell Bell, Jena Blacke, Julius Blair, Chad Bumgarner, Holly Burch, Alan Burnside, Melissa Clark, David Collins, Travis Cresap, Jerald Dugg, Zachary Friend, Ronald Frisby Scott Gehle, Ambe Goffena, Kelley Heck, Margaret Kelley, Cheryl Kies, Paula Lang, Elizabeth Larger, Erin Lloyd, Amy Main, Paul Meyer, Brigitte Michaels, Olivia Newman, Megan Nickels, David Ozimek, Linda Parsons, Mariana Patton, Sean Pennington, Gabrielle Reisinger, Janet Rhoades, Anthony Romano,Grace Schmiesing, Bradley Shade, Mackenzie Shafer, Marie Shaneyfelt, Samantha Small, John Taylor, Jeffery Waldschmidt Jr., Virginia Wenning, Angea Woo and Tamberlyn Yahle.

• Approved classified contract restorations: Tom Gariety, Paraprofessional – Construction Technologies. The contract will no longer be prorated and will be restored to full status beginning Aug. 14, 2023, through the remainder of the contract. Gariety’s contract dates will remain unchanged.

• Approved certificated contracts for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 school years: Nathan Sailor.

• Approved classified contracts for reorganization according to the District Reorganization Plan.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.