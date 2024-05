Upper Valley Career Center graduating senior Eve Goubeaux, a Welding Technology student from Russia, delivers Opening Remarks during the UVCC 2024 Convocation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on May 23, 2024 Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today Seniors from area high schools who earned an Outstanding Job Placement Award while attending the Upper Valley Career Center were recognized during UVCC’s 2024 Convocation ceremony at Hobart Arena in Troy on May 23, 2024. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

