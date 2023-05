Upper Valley Career Center Top Scholars for the Class of 2023 were recognized during convocation ceremonies at Hobart Arena on May 25, 2023. Top Scholars include, l-r, Sophia Walker, Medical Careers Academy, Troy High School; Sarah Swiger, Medical Careers Academy, Jackson Center High School; and Mark Alexander, Design and Digital Print Technologies, Piqua High School. (Not pictured is Blake Reish, Construction Technologies, Newton High School)

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings