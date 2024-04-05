UVMC opens new Women’s Imaging Center

Jacqui Rose, UVMC director of imaging, telecommunications, IT, left, and Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation, right, chat with Radiologist Diane Anderson, DO, Medical director of breast imaging, in a consult room at the new UVMC Women’s Imaging Center. Courtesy photo | Upper Valley Medical Center The outside entrance hallway at UVMC’s new Women’s Imaging Center. Courtesy photo | Upper Valley Medical Center Darlene Lawrence RT(R)(M)(CT), prepares to perform a mammogram in the mammography unit in the new Women’s Imaging Center at UVMC. Courtesy photo | Upper Valley Medical Center Summer Carey, RT(R)(M), preps the DEXA bone densitometry unit for a procedure in the new Women’s Imaging Center. Courtesy photo | Upper Valley Medical Center

TROY – A new Women’s Imaging Center has opened at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy.

The “major enhancement of diagnostic services for women” officially opened on March 4, but the hospital held an open house to show off the new space to those who made the new center possible as well as to community leaders on Thursday, April 4, at UVMC.

The new center pulls all resources into one area to enable convenience and easy navigation of services that women routinely need, such as mammography, ultrasound, and bone densitometry, as well as consultation with a breast navigator and genetic counseling.

Additionally, the center’s comprehensive program includes MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and stereotactic breast biopsy for those who need further services.

The new center will allow for private waiting areas and consultation with patient navigators, surgeons, and radiologists.

“It truly provides for personalized care in a supportive environment,” said Jacqui Rose, UVMC director of imaging, telecommunications, IT, and first impressions, in an UVMC press release. “We are very excited to introduce this dedicated center for women of all ages.”

The Women’s Imaging Center dovetails with UVMC’s overall patient flow project, a multi-year modernization project designed to provide a better patient experience within the 25-year-old facility. The patient flow project, launched in 2019, was designed to enhance wayfinding and privacy, as well as easier access to services.

“We are pleased to allow more ease of access, comfort, and convenience for people coming to the hospital, as well as greater efficiencies for our staff,” said Kevin W. Harlan, UVMC president. “We are dedicated to enhancements that help provide a more comfortable, healing environment for our patients and visitors.”

The new Women’s Imaging Center project was largely supported by the UVMC Foundation and its donors.

“It is clear that the UVMC Foundation’s donors understand the importance of ongoing enhancements to our hospital,” said Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation. “This center brings very positive change in the area of imaging services for women.”

The Women’s Imaging Center has been under construction within the hospital since summer 2023, but has Rose envisioned bringing all of these services into one central space for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been trying to bring this to our county for 20 years,” Rose told Miami Valley Today. “It feels very, very good (to have achieved that goal.) It feels phenomenal to be able to do that. The women in this county and the customers deserve it.”

Although the space has been dedicated for women, Rose noted there are times when men need to have a mammogram or a DEXA scan, and they will never discriminate.

“Men have mammograms and men have DEXA scans, and all are welcome,” Rose said. “(Not discriminating against anyone) in any shape or form.”

