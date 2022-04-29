UVMC volunteers recognized for service

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY– Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) thanked its volunteers for their dedication and service at the UVMC Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held April 20 at the hospital. The UVMC executive team served lunch to those in attendance.

“You serve us every day, so we wanted to serve you for a change,” said Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation. “Thank you for giving the most precious resource – your time – to make life better for our patients, families and employees. Please know that your volunteerism is recognized, appreciated, valued and cherished by all of us at Upper Valley Medical Center.”

Volunteers provided 6,710 hours of service to the hospital in 2021. Contributing the most hours last year were Stan Kriesberg (654 hours) and Carl Wagoner (623 hours).

UVMC volunteers who have contributed the most lifetime hours are Becky Voisinet (6,395 hours) and Jackie Jenkins (5,750 hours).

Others recognized for their service were Mindy Bashore, Kim Bauer, Linda Bernard, Denise Borror, Teresa Bowers, Jean Browning, Debby Coons, Gail Crist, Karyl Darrah, Amy Dawson, Jane Delcamp, Jill Demmitt, Ken Donahue, Diana Erwin, Jim Filipiak, Stephanie Filipiak, Joe Fries, Connie Gillespey, Larry Grabo, Christy Green, Janet Grieshop, Carolyn Guittar, Carol Hensley, Jane Hoover, Jean House, Jackie Jenkins, Nancy Johnson, Pam Johnston, Tracy Kearns, Connie Korber, Stan Kriesberg, Corrin Luedeke, Shreaya Madireddy, Brian Miller, Rita Miller, Shirley Miller, Barb Minnich, Ashley Mullins, Jan Neitzke, Christine Perry, Ray Putnam, Jill Resides, Mary Sutton, Carol Thompson, Becky Voisinet, Carl Wagoner, Pat Walters, and Dottie Wettstone.

The UVMC Launch program interns also attended the luncheon in recognition of their volunteer service.

To learn about volunteering at Upper Valley Medical Center, please call the UVMC Foundation office at 937-440-7541.