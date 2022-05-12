Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center honors its staff

For the Miami Valley Today

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, in Versailles, is honoring the vital role its staff played in maintaining human connections and wellbeing for its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people living in skilled nursing facilities were isolated from loved ones and friends.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will be celebrating this responsibility during two recognition events in May. Throughout National Nurses Week, May 6 to May 12, its nursing staff will be honored for their work during the pandemic performing the most essential healthcare tasks, often as one of the first points of contact for residents.

Then, during this year’s annual observance of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, from May 8 to May 14, the facility is paying tribute to all of its staff for the successful work accomplished during the pandemic to create and nurture connections for their residents.

“Our staff really stepped up to fill the gap many of our residents had when in-person visitation was curtailed,” said Carol Lyons, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation. “Not only is our skilled nursing care facility committed to providing a high level of care for our residents at all times, but during the past two years – a time of limited visitation and social distancing – our staff stepped in and served as family members and friends for our residents to ensure they had the essential social connections they needed. Everyone on our staff was indispensable.”

Skilled nursing care centers, she added, have come to fill an important role in our society, with staff functioning not only as caregivers but as extended family. “Team members provide kind, compassionate care, essential to resident wellbeing,” she said.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is marking the two, week-long celebrations with several special activities:

• Nurses’ first aid kits and proud to be a nurse t-shirts for nurses

• May 9 – dress as favorite Superhero day with donuts and coffee bar

• May 10 – showcase favorite team gear with cracker jack candy bar

• May 11 – dress in black and white for domino day with super sweet ice cream truck treats

• May 12 – photo booth with Hawaiian luau gear and Hawaiian luau bar

• May 13 – Halloween costume day with appreciation bar-BQ

About National Nurses Week

To acknowledge the contributions of nurses and call attention to their working conditions, the International Council of Nurses established May 12 as International Nurses Day in 1974. The celebration was extended to a week a few years later, and National Nurses Week was officially born in 1994. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Sponsored and promoted by the American Nurses Association, the week-long event highlights the crucial contributions that nurses make to the community.

About National Skilled Nursing Care Week

National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elderly and disabled. Established by the American Health Care Association in 1967, the week-long observance starts each year on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.

About Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

