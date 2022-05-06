Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center named as a “We Honor Veterans” partner

For the Miami Valley Today

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute and skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, has been named a national partner in the “We Honor Veterans” program, which assists current and former military members in the specialized needs of veterans facing life-limiting illnesses.

We Honor Veterans is a pioneering healthcare platform developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It will provide Versailles Rehab with ongoing specialized education for its staff to help improve the care it provides to veterans.

As a partner in the We Honor Veterans program, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will incorporate these pillars of care for current and former service members:

• Promote veteran-centric educational activities

• Increase organizational capacity to serve veterans

• Support development of strategic partnerships with VA facilities

• Increase access to hospice and palliative care for veterans, including comprehensive end-of-life plans, while improving their quality

Program increases focus on veterans

“It may surprise many people to learn that 25% of those who die every year in the U.S. are veterans,” said Carol Lyons, administrator of Versailles Rehab, citing a We Honor Veterans statistic. “To help provide care and support that reflects the important contributions made by these men and women, we are increasing our focus on veteran-centric education for our healthcare staff. This will result in a very welcoming and compassionate atmosphere for veterans.”

The resources of We Honor Veterans will provide leadership, technical assistance, and program development recommendations for Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “As a We Honor Veterans partner, we are now better able to accompany and guide veterans and their families toward a more peaceful ending to their life stories,” said Lyons.

“We thank Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for partnering in the We Honor Veterans program,” said NHPCO President & CEO Edo Banach. “We Honor Veterans partners are committed to providing quality veteran-centric care to the veteran patients they serve. They understand how a veteran’s military service, combat experience, or other traumatic events could impact their end-of-life experience.”

To learn more about We Honor Veterans or to support this important work, please visit www.wehonorveterans.org.

About Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care, and a secure memory care unit. The center is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact Amber Bey, Admissions Coordinator, at (937) 668-5621 or visit the Versailles Rehab website at versaillesrehab.com.