Veterans Day paper to be delivered Monday

Veterans Day newspaper

Due to the postal holiday for Veteran’s Day on Saturday Nov. 11, if you normally receive your newspaper delivered via the USPS you will not receive delivery until Monday, Nov. 13, as there is no mail service on the holiday. To get all the latest news, sports, and information be sure to visit www.miamivalleytoday.com and click on the e-edition to view an electronic copy of the Miami Valley Sunday News until your print edition arrives. Thank you for subscribing to miamivalleytoday.com, Miami Valley Today and the Miami Valley Sunday News.