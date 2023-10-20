Veterans invited to Newton HS’s Veterans Day Celebration

PLEASANT HILL — U.S. veterans are invited to attend Newton High School’s Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 10 at the high school.

“Attention veterans: We would like to invite you to come to our Veterans Day Celebration, honoring this day of American pride, said a press release from the Newton High School. “We invite you and your family to our reception following our ceremony of recognition.”

The event will be held at Newton High School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill, on Nov. 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The celebration is hosted by the Newton Student Council.

The student organization asked those interested in attending the event to please call to RSVP at 937-676-2002.

“We ask that you arrive between 9 and 9:15 a.m. and enter through the high school doors,” said the release.