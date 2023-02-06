Virtual communication strategies programs Feb. 14, 15

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer two virtual education programs in February on how to communicate with your loved one through the stages of dementia and how the transition to the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease looks for caregivers.

The programs, being offered free to the community on Zoom, are:

Effective Communication Strategies, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage, 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15

Pre-registration is required. To register for Effective Communication Strategies, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. To register for Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage, contact [email protected] or 937-610-7011. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

“Virtual programs offer great flexibility for busy families who still want ways to access Alzheimer’s Association resources and support,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Cincinnati Chapters. “Our Effective Communication Strategies program is a popular one for families, and we are grateful to the Dayton VA Medical Center for partnering with us to offer the Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners programs.”

Communication is more than just talking and listening; it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join the Effective Communication Strategies program to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join the Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage program, offered in partnership with the Dayton VA Medical Center, to hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

“Both of these programs offer guidance for families as they progress through the stages of dementia — either offering guidance for new ways to communicate in each stage, or providing tips specifically for care partners in the middle stage of the disease,” Ritchey said. “We hope to see you at one or both of these programs to share the ways that the Alzheimer’s Association can be there for you and your family.”

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.