TROY — Bonjour! Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library to take a virtual tour of Paris, France and Florence, Italy on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

Learn to speak some basic French and Italian and taste French and Italian treats. For teens in sixth – 12th grade. Registration is required, reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.