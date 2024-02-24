Vote Duchak for Sheriff

To the editor:

I would like to put my $.02 cents worth out there regarding the upcoming election for Sheriff of Miami County.

There is only one logical choice for Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duckak.

My observation is based on more than 30 years working as a photojournalist in Miami County. I have photographed and reported on everything from public relations events to homicide investigations, and everything in between.

Dave Duchak is very professional and most important, has the integrity and experience that makes the Miami County Sheriff’s Office one of the finest agencies I have ever worked with.

Duchak has worked in every capacity within the sheriff’s office as he rose through the ranks, ultimately being chosen chief deputy by one of the most respected and long-serving sheriff’s in Miami County history, Charles Cox.

Under Sheriff Duchak, the sheriff’s office functions smoothly and efficiently.

I urge Miami County voters to cast your ballot for Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Sincerely,

Mike Ullery

Troy