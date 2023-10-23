Vote yes for Troy Schools levy

To the editor:

My wife and I have lived in Troy since 1974. We raised our children here, and we are involved in the community life in Troy. In short, we have invested our time and money into this wonderful community for nearly 50 years. Because we see that the strength of a school system is the lifeblood of a community, we urge our fellow Trojans to vote YES for the upcoming school levy. Yes, it will cost us more in taxes, but like any good investment, it is a delayed benefit that our children and grandchildren will see. So, please join us in voting YES for the health and future of Troy.

John and Deb Jung

Troy