Voter registration deadline for primary is Feb. 20

TROY— As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the March Primary Election 2024 on March 19 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Feb. 20, 2024.

The Board of Elections Office, located at 215 E. Main St., Troy, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 20. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Voter registration can be completed in person at the Board of Elections Office, all Miami County libraries, any public high school or vocational school, offices of designated agencies which provide public assistance or disability programs, or the BMV at 1506 One Stop Court Ste. 200, Troy. Registering online can be done on the Secretary of State’s website at https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or the Miami County Board of Elections website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/.

The qualifications to vote in the March 19 primary election are:

• Must be a U.S. citizen;

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024;

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election;

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.