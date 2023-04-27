WACO Air Museum offers multiple summer STEM camps

TROY — The WACO Air Museum Summer Aviation Camp registration is open. It’s time to register for camp! Don’t let summer fly by without investing in your child’s future in one or more of our highly popular summer STEM camps.

Robotics Camp I for fourth-sixth grade students from June 5-9 at 7-8:30 p.m. This STEM focused camp uses LEGO bricks, gears, axels, motors and sensors to teach our students concepts in science, technology, mechanics, engineering and computer programming. Campers will program their robots with motorized attachments that complete programmed tasks.

Robotics Camp II, for sixth through ninth grade students is from June 12-16 at 7-8:30 p.m. WACO’s advanced instructors make this a great camp for older campers to develop programming skills.

Aviation Summer Academy, for fifth through eighth graders. The academy takes place from July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This five day course will enrich our students’ science and technology base by exposing them to all things aviation. Through hands on learning and fun we will walk them through the history, theory and science of aviation. Ground school instruction and simulators prepare them for an introductory flight in a real airplane. Whether this sparks their interest in a future career in aviation or just deepens their knowledge and love of all things flying, our Aviation Summer Academy is an invaluable experience!

Drone Camp I, for fourth through sixth graders, and Drone Camp II, for seventh through ninth graders, both take place from Aug. 1-3. Drone Camp I is held from 9 a.m. to noon and Drone Camp II is held from 1 to 4 p.m. Campers at the Drone Camps will learn of the exciting technologies and uses of drones. They will fly simulators and real aircrafts, program flights, conduct missions and analyze airborne collected data. Aerial obstacle courses and scavenger hunts will add fun elements to their learning experience.

Fun With Flight is a camp for first through third graders that is held on June 19-23 at 9 to 11 a.m. With young aviators in mind, this camp uses a collection of STEM learning activities based on aviation themed children’s books. Hands-on activities will engage your child as they make discoveries from a glider’s form and function to an airplanes force and thrust. The campers have so much fun they don’t even realize how much they are learning!

Young Engineers Camp, a camp for third through fifth graders, is held June 26-28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Do you have a curious third through fifth grader who wonders how things work? Does he/she take things apart or enjoy designing and building? If so, WACO has designed a camp just for them. This camp will give your young dreamer a chance to engage both their brain and hands simultaneously! This is a project-based learning environment where experimenting is encouraged.

To register your child for any of the camps, contact the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy, at 937-335-9226.