WACO Air Museum offers WACO biplane rides this weekend

TROY — The WACO Air Museum will be offering open cockpit WACO biplane rides on Aug. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Take the ride of a lifetime as you hear the roar of the engine, feel the wind in your hair, and take in the overhead views of downtown Troy and the Great Miami River.

Each ride purchase includes free admission to the WACO Air Museum which features two hangers of vintage WACO aircraft and historic aviation artifacts. Experience and learn about the “Golden Age of Aviation” in which Dayton and the Miami Valley played such a key role.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org. Certificates can be purchased on the website, by calling 937-335-9226, or by stopping at the museum gift shop. Walk-ins are also welcome. The WACO Air Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.