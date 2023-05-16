WACO Aviation Lecture Series: The Sweet Reward of Restoration

TROY — On Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m., Roger James will share the story of restoring his 1934 Waco Cabin YKC, as part of the ongoing Aviation Lecture Series hosted by the WACO Air Museum located on South County Road 25A.

Leading up to the 100th Anniversary and Celebration Fly-In, the 2022-2023 Aviation Lecture Series is focused specifically on WACO-related topics. Come and hear the most unusual story of how Roger obtained this WACO airplane, see a video of its first flight, and listen as he shares both the joys and the trials of the restoration process.

Roger and his wife, Jetta, moved to Dayton in 1966. His first restoration project, an Aeronca L-3 which he still owns, was purchased in 1967 and completed in 1969. This was the very airplane he used for his flight lessons and his check ride. In the early 1990s, Mr. James became a partner in D & D Classic Automobile Restoration, where he brings new life to many antique cars…and apparently, planes.

Mr.James has experience restoring seventeen airplanes and this hard work paid off when this WACO was awarded the 2021 Silver Lindy Award at EAA’s AirVenture. This Reserve Grand Champion sits proudly in his home, which is located right next to the New Carlisle Airport…a dream of a young boy who started building free flight models when he was six years old.

All aviation lectures are free and open to the public and are scheduled to last one hour, beginning at 7 pm, with questions to follow. The lecture is held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy, OH. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are gratefully accepted. All lectures are sponsored in part by Collins Wheels and Brakes. For questions, please call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.