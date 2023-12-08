Wednesday fire displaces Covington family

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

COVINGTON — A young family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home in Covington on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to Jason Lyle, assistant chief of fire with Covington Fire & Rescue, they were called to a two-story single residence home in the 200 block of South High Street in Covington around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. He said a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke come from the residence on Wednesday.

Homeowners Jaden Dear and Araya Wilson were not home when the fire started, Lyle said. Dear had left the house to pick up their infant child when neighbors noticed smoke coming from the home.

“There is smoke and water damage in the house, but the fire was contained to the kitchen,” Lyle said. “The fire started in the kitchen.”

The cause of the fire is unknown as the incident is still under investigation, Lyle said. No one was injured in the incident; a family dog that was in a cage was rescued, but a family cat was found deceased in the upstairs, he said.

Assisting Covington was Pleasant Hill, Bradford and Piqua Fire Departments. Lyle said the residence was an extremely high house so they called Troy Fire for the help with their ladder truck. Also, the village of Covington’s water department, AES power company and Centerpoint energy company, as well as the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.