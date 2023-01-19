Wednesday Girls Basketball/Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team dominated from the start in a 58-9 win over Fairborn Wednesday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy led 20-1 after one quarter and blanked the Skyhawks in the middle two quarters, leading 34-1 at halftime and 47-1 after three quarters.

Troy improved to 6-11 overall and 6-7 in the MVL with the win.

Amyannah Tucker scored 21 points and had six rebounds.

Fatima Numan had eight points and Landry Niles had seven points and seven steals.

Allana Bolden had seven points and five steals and Brynn Siler had five points and three steals.

Ava Larson grabbed five rebounds and Kiyah Baker dished out three assists.

Xenia 59,

Piqua 41

XENIA — The Piqua girls basketball team put together a strong first half in a MVL loss on the road Wednesday night.

Piqua dropped to 2-13 overall and 2-11 in the MVL.

The Indians led 11-9 after one quarter and 21-20 at halftime.

Xenia took a 45-35 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Abby Brookhart had a big game for Piqua with 16 points and seven rebounds.

D’Vaya Cooper had eight points and Audrey Bean added seven points.

Mahala Bragg pulled down eight rebounds.

Tippecanoe 46,

West Carrollton 39

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team got a big MVL win at home Wednesday.

The Red Devils improved to 10-6 overall and 9-4 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 7-5 after one quarter, but took a 16-13 halftime lead and increased it to 32-27 after three quarters.

BOWLING

Boys

Greenville 1,830

Tippecanoe 1,721

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the MVL Wednesday night.

Dillen Swartz led Tipp with games of 147 and 170.

Brenden Blacketer had games of 146 and 168 and Zach Clune rolled games of 157 and 143.

Hayden Sherwood rolled games of 130 and 155 and Conner DeMange added games of 97 and 136.

Tipp had baker games of 125 and 147.

Girls

Greenville 1,453

Tippecanoe 1,411

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVL Wednesday night.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with games of 125 and 150.

Jocelyn Gold rolled games of 109 and 133 and Emily Von Krosigk had games of 112 and 127.

Julian Arblaster rolled a 130, Marissa Hollen had a 112 and Reganne Dilbone added a 101.

Tipp had baker games of 89 and 125.

