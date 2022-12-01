Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team never stopped battling.

But, 17 first-half turnovers put the Trojans in a hole they couldn’t recover from Wednesday at the Trojan Activity Center in a 56-39 loss to West Carrollton.

West Carrollton improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL, while Troy dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVL.

The Trojans will host Xenia Saturday, with the JV game tipping at noon.

Troy got in an early 13-1 hole in the opening quarter after a 3-pointer by Malia Duckworth.

But, the Trojans answered with baskets by Mackenzie Rogers and Kiyah Baker to make it 13-5.

It was 18-5 by the end of the first quarter, before Troy played the Pirates almost even in the second and third quarters to trail 28-13 and 43-27 at the breaks.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as Troy threatened to get the deficit down to single digits several times in the second half and forced a number of West Carrollton turnovers in the final two quarters.

Brynn Siler had the hot hand in the second half, scoring 10 of her team-high 12 points after the break. She also pulled down five rebounds.

Amyannah Tucker had 10 points and seven rebounds and Kiyah Baker had 10 points and five rebounds.

West Carrollton’s Selena Frost led all scorers with 19 points.

Ashyia Maddicks had 15 points and nine rebounds and Tyiah Parker scored 10 points.

Mariah Perkins grabbed seven rebounds.

Troy was 16 of 38 from the floor for 42 percent and six of 12 from the line for 50 percent.

West Carrollton was 22 of 47 from the floor for 47 percent and five of 11 from the line for 45 percent.

The Pirates won the battle of the boards 29-25 and had 18 turnovers to Troy’s 27.

Sidney 75,

Piqua 16

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the MVL with a home loss against a strong Sidney team.

Sidney led 25-4, 50-8 and 69-10 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua will be back in action Saturday, hosting Tippecanoe.

Tippecanoe 51,

Xenia 44

XENIA — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team went on the road to improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 15-14, 28-27 and 38-31 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe will travel to Piqua Saturday for another MVL game.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]